Tristan Thompson Shows Off Impressive Dance Moves in Cute Video With Daughter True

Take this father-daughter duo on the road! Tristan Thompson and his and Khloe Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson showed off their impressive performance skills on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old NBA star shared a precious video of himself and his little girl singing and dancing along to Shawn Mendes' hit "There's Nothing Holding Me Back."

"When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl ❤️👑," Tristan captioned the clip.

Turns out, the father of four has some pretty impressive moves as the two show off their synchronized routine in the kitchen. He then lifts his daughter in the in the air and spins her around him.

Though Khloe didn't comment on her ex's performance, her bestie, Malika Haqq, did write, "I liiiive 😂"

Khloe and Tristan split in late 2021 amid his paternity scandal after he fathered a child with another woman while engaged to Khloe. They have since welcomed a baby boy via surrogate over the summer. Khloe posed with True and her son, whose name she has not publicly shared, at her family's annual Christmas Eve party.

A source recently told ET of the exes, "Khloe and Tristan are doing a great job at co-parenting together. Things can be tricky at times, but they are doing their best and are taking things one day at a time. Tristan has so much love for Khloe and always wants her in his life."

As for big sis True, the source added, "True is doing so amazing as a big sister and she already shares such a special bond with her brother. It's been really incredible for Khloe to see."

And it seems that Khloe won't be jumping back into the dating pool anytime soon.

"Khloe is definitely open to meeting someone new, but she's also prioritizing her little ones at this time," the source said.