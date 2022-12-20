TV Premiere Dates 2023: The Full List of Shows

With the era of peak TV showing no signs of slowing down in 2023, ET has put together a comprehensive list of all the upcoming premiere dates for major series -- both new and returning -- across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Broken down by month, the extensive look at what is on the horizon offers viewers the chance to stay on top of when Abbott Elementary is back from hiatus, the exact date How I Met Your Father is set to return with season 2 and when the anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us debuts on HBO.

The guide will be continuously updated throughout the year as more premiere dates are revealed or confirmed, so keep this handy -- and start marking your calendars for what to watch in 2023. (And, of course, ET has also got you covered when it comes to what shows -- across broadcast networks and streaming services -- have been canceled or preparing to say goodbye with their final seasons.)

January

Hulu

Jan. 1

Kaleidoscope — Season 1 (Netflix)

Paul T. Goldman — Season 1 (Peacock)

Ugliest House in America — Season 3 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America — Viral Sensations (Discovery+/Food)

Jan. 3

Chef Dynasty: House of Fang — Season 1 (Discovery+/Food)

Chopped — Casino Royale XL (Food)

FBI — Season 5 (CBS)

FBI: International — Season 2 (CBS)

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. — Season 9 (PBS)

New Amsterdam — Season 5 (NBC)

The Resident — Season 6 (Fox)

The Rookie — Season 5 (ABC)

The Rookie: Feds — Season 1 (ABC)

Sometimes When We Touch — Limited (Paramount+)

Will Trent — Season 1 (ABC)

Jan. 6

All the Single Ladies — Season 1 (OWN)

Blue Bloods — Season 13 (CBS)

BMF — Season 2 (Starz)

Boys in Blue (Showtime)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives — Season 42 (Food)

Fire Country — Season 1 (CBS)

Lopez vs Lopez — Season 1 (NBC)

The Rig — Season 1 (Prime Video)

Shark Tank — Season 14 (ABC)

S.W.A.T. — Season 6 (CBS)

Young Rock — Season 3 (NBC)

Jan. 8

Alert — Season 1 (Fox)

All Creatures Great and Small — Season 3 (PBS)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches — Season 1 (AMC/AMC+)

Bob's Burgers — Season 13 (Fox)

The Cube — Season 2 (TBS)

East New York — Season 1 (CBS)

Family Guy — Season 21 (Fox)

Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor? — Limited (CNN)

Miss Scarlet and the Duke — Season 3 (PBS)

Vienna Blood — Season 3 (PBS)

Jan. 9

Koala Man — Season 1 (Hulu)

Jan. 11

Brother vs. Brother: No Rules — Season 8 (HGTV)

Chasing Waves — Limited (Disney+)

The Conners — Season 5 (ABC)

Gina Yei — Season 1 (Disney+)

The Goldbergs — Season 10 (ABC)

Lingo — Season 1 (CBS)

Name That Tune — Season 3 (Fox)

Jan. 12

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? — Season 4 (A&E)

Christina in the Country — Season 1 (HGTV)

The Climb — Season 1 (HBO Max)

How I Caught My Killer — Season 1 (Hulu)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Netflix)

The Makery — Season 1 (Peacock)

The Traitors — Season 1 (Peacock)

Vikings: Valhalla — Season 2 (Netflix)

Walker — Season 3 (The CW)

Walker Independence — Season 1 (The CW)

Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel — Season 9 (PBS)

Jan. 13

Break Point — Season 1, Part 1 (Netflix)

Hunters — Season 2 (Prime Video)

Servant — Season 4 (Apple TV+)

Super League: The War for Football — Limited (Apple TV+)

Jan. 14

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars — Season 1 (The CW)

World's Funniest Animals — Season 3 (The CW)

Jan. 15

Godfather of Harlem — Season 3 (MGM+)

The Last of Us — Season 1 (HBO)

Mayor of Kingstown — Season 2 (Paramount+)

Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus, and Mayhem in the USA — Limited (MGM+)

RuPaul's Drag Race — Season 15 (MTV)

The Way Home — Season 1 (Hallmark)

Your Honor — Season 2 (Showtime)

Jan. 16

Bob Hearts Abishola — Season 4 (CBS)

Miracle Workers — Season 4 (TBS)

The Neighborhood — Season 5 (CBS)

The Price of Glee — Limited (ID)

YOLO: Silver Destiny — Season 1 (Adultswim/HBO Max)

Jan. 17

1,000-Lb. Sisters — Season 4 (TLC)

9-1-1: Lone Star — Season 4 (Fox)

Night Court — Season 1 (NBC)

Stonehouse — Limited (BritBox)

Jan. 18

Are You the One? — Season 9 (Paramount+)

Grown-ish — Season 5 (Freeform)

Jan. 19

That '90s Show — Season 1 (Netflix)

Web of Death — Limited (Hulu)

Jan. 20

Game Theory With Bomani Jones — Season 2 (HBO)

Kindred Spirits — Season 1 (Discovery+/Travel)

The Legend of Vox Machina — Season 3 (Prime Video)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — Season 9 (The CW)

Shahmaran — Season 1 (Netflix)

Truth Be Told — Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Walter Presents: Astrid — Season 2 (PBS)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — Season 19 (The CW)

Jan. 22

Accused — Season 1 (Fox)

Jan. 23

All American — Season 5 (The CW)

All American: Homecoming — Season 2 (The CW)

The Bachelor — Season 27 (ABC)

Darcey & Stacey — Season 4 (TLC)

Extreme Sisters — Season 2 (TLC)

The Good Doctor — Season 6 (ABC)

The Lazarus Project — Season 1 (TNT)

Jan. 25

Extraordinary — Season 1 (Hulu)

Mila in the Multiverse — Season 1 (Disney+)



Jan. 26

The 1619 Project — Limited (Hulu)

Killing County — Limited (Hulu)

Poker Face — Season 1 (Peacock)

Record of Ragnarok II — Season 2, Part 1 (Netflix)

Wolf Pack — Season 1 (Paramount+)​​​​​​

Jan. 27

Kings of Jo’burg — Season 2 (Netflix)

Lockwood & Co. — Limited (Netflix)

Shrinking — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

The Snow Girl — Limited (Netflix)

Jan. 28

Frozen Planet II — Limited (AMC+/BBC America)

Jan. 30

The Watchful Eye — Season 1 (Freeform)

Jan. 31

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World — Limited (PBS)

La Brea — Season 2 (NBC)

February

Starz

Feb. 1

My 600-Lb. Life — Season 11(TLC)

Feb. 2

Freeridge — Season 1 (Netflix)

Feb. 3

Dear Edward — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Harlem — Season 2 (Prime Video)

Feb. 4

Say Yes to the Dress — Season 22 (TLC)

Feb. 8

The Flash — Season 9 (The CW)

Kung Fu — Season 3 (The CW)

A Million Little Things — Season 5 (ABC)

Not Dead Yet — Season 1 (ABC)

Feb. 9

My Dad the Bounty Hunter — Season 1 (Netflix)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence — Limited (Hulu)

You — Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix)

Feb. 10

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — Season 1 (Disney Channel)

Feb. 11

Masters of Illusion — Season 9 (The CW)

Feb. 12

Next Level Chef — Season 2 (Fox)

Feb. 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga — Season 3 (Hulu)

Feb. 16

Animal Control — Season 1 (Fox)

Star Trek: Picard — Season 3 (Paramount+)

The Upshaws — Season 2, Part 2 (Netflix)

Feb. 17

Carnival Row — Season 2 (Prime Video)

Hello Tomorrow! — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Feb. 19

America's Funniest Home Videos — Season 33 (ABC)

American Idol— Season 21 ABC

The Company You Keep — Season 1 (ABC)

Found — Season 1 (NBC)

Magnum P.I. — Season 5 (NBC)

Feb. 22

Snowfall — Season 6 (FX)

Feb. 23

Alaska Daily — Season 1 (ABC)

Bel-Air — Season 2 (Peacock)

Grey's Anatomy — Season 19 (ABC)

Station 19 — Season 6 (ABC)

True Lies — Season 1 (CBS)

Feb. 24

Liaison — Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Party Down — Season 3 (Starz)

Feb. 26

The Blacklist — Season 10 (NBC)

March

Showtime

March 1

The Mandalorian — Season 3 (Disney+)

Survivor — Season 44 (CBS)

March 3

Daisy Jones & The Six — Limited (Prime Video)

March 6

Perry Mason — Season 2 (HBO)

The Voice — Season 23 (NBC)

March 8

Farmer Wants a Wife — Season 1 (Fox)

March 7

That’s My Jam — Season 2 (NBC)

March 9

You — Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix)

March 14

Gotham Knights — Season 1 (The CW)

Return to Amish — Season 7 (TLC)

Superman & Lois — Season 3 (The CW)

March 16

Shadow and Bone — Season 2 (Netflix)

March 17

Power Book II: Ghost — Season 3 (Starz)

March 26

Yellowjackets — Season 2 (Showtime)

March 27

Like a Girl — Limited (Fuse)

April

Peacock

April 20

Mrs. Davis — Season 1 (Peacock)

Remaining months and premiere dates will be added once announced.