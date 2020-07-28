'Twilight' Director Catherine Hardwicke Reveals If She'd Ever do a 'Midnight Sun' Movie (Exclusive)

Catherine Hardwicke is revealing if she'd ever return to the Twilight universe. ET's Ash Crossan spoke to the 64-year-old director -- who helmed the first Twilight movie starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson back in 2008 -- following author Stephenie Meyer's announcement that she's releasing the long-awaited book Midnight Sun on Aug. 4.

While Twilight follows the story of a teenage human named Bella Swan (Stewart) falling for a vampire named Edward Cullen (Pattinson), Midnight Sun tells the same story from Edward's point of view.

As for if she thinks her Twilight film could be recut to become Midnight Sun in celebration of the book's release, Hardwicke admitted that the prospect would be "difficult."

"We did stay a lot more in Bella's head," Hardwicke explained.

Instead, Hardwicke said that Midnight Sun would simply be "another film."

"[It] would be fun. It would be fascinating," Hardwicke said about the possibility of a Midnight Sun movie, before sharing her thoughts on if Stewart and Pattinson would reprise their roles.

"Rob is Batman now... and Kristen is in a million beautiful projects," she said. "Who knows what would happen."

Though another Twilight flick isn't in the works, Hardwicke thinks back to the frenzy that surrounded her and the cast prior to and following the first movie's release. That was never more evident than during their San Diego Comic-Con panel that year.

"That was absolutely crazy... Our whole panel, we stepped out on that stage and people were just going crazy," she recalled. "... People treated Rob and Kristen like rock stars... Everybody was about to faint. It was so thrilling."

Comic-Con@Home is looking a little different this year due to the coroanvirus pandemic, as the event is being held virtually instead of in-person.

"It was so much fun to be there. I can't believe I'm not seeing all the costumes and taking all the photos. It's just so different, but we gotta think positive," Hardwicke said. "Every day was so fun there.You know, your eyes are just, like, popping out of your head. I just love being there at the real deal."

The virtual setup didn't stop Hardwicke from participating in the event, as she joined in on a "really fun" panel for her new Quibi series, Don't Look Deeper, which stars Helena Howard, Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer.

Hardwicke signed on to direct the 14-episode sci-fi series -- which follows a high school student who begins to doubt if she's human -- because of her love for the scripts, which were penned by Charlie McDonnell and Jeffrey Lieber.

"It was very compelling. From the first minute, I'm like, 'Oh my God. What happened here? What's going on?'" she said. "I love a story like that -- a teenage self-discovery, coming-of-age story -- but this one just took it to a new level of what you discover about yourself when you start digging deeper."

"... I liked the idea of having these chapters, like when we read books. I love reading books and chapters and some of the great like nonlinear books where you start with another chapter and you have a flashback or a different character's point of view," Hardwicke added. "So all these combinations made me think this is going to be an exciting challenge that I've never done before."

Don't Look Deeper premieres July 27 on Quibi.