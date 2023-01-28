Tyre Nichols Deadly Arrest Video: Justin Timberlake, Gabrielle Union and More React to Horrific Attack

Justin Timberlake is among the slew of celebrities reacting to Tyre Nichols' violent and deadly arrest earlier this month at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, whose horrific attack was captured on multiple police body cameras as well as street surveillance video.
The videos, released Friday night by Memphis police, show officers tasing, chasing and beating Nichols, 29, who cops initially claimed was pulled over for reckless driving. Since the video's release, Memphis police have said there's no proof he was driving recklessly.
For three minutes, Nichols was pummeled, punched and kicked, all the while he cried for his mother, whose house was approximately 100 yards away. It's been reported that Nichols, an avid skateboarder and photographer, was on his way home from taking sunset photos at a park.
It took nearly 20 minutes before Nichols received medical care, and approximately 40 minutes after paramedics arrived at the scene he was finally taken to a nearby hospital, where he died three days later.
The five police officers involved -- Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills Jr. and Demetrius Haley -- were fired by the department and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, 2 counts of official misconduct and official oppression.
Two other Shelby, Tennessee County Sheriff's Deputies at the scene were also relieved of duty pending an investigation.
"I'm heartbroken and angry to see another family, another community hurting due to police brutality," tweeted Timberlake, a native of Memphis. "I stand with my hometown and the people of Memphis as we demand justice and accountability. #JusticeforTyreNichols."
Cedric the Entertainer also took to Instagram and reacted to the distressing video.
"Getting home safe is not a given anymore," he wrote in his caption. "It used to be that our parents or elders would tell us to “be careful out there” when we’d leave the house, but it was meant out of love not fear. Hold your loved ones close. Being careful, even being a good person, just isn’t enough these days. - Ced #JusticeForTyre."
Teyana Taylor took to Instagram and posted a Nichols fact sheet. She also shared in her caption how she felt watching the bodycam footage.
"I really wish I could unsee what I’ve just seen…smh This is so heartbreaking and draining… my heart literally hurts 💔 My prayers & condolences goes to Tyre’s mother, family & all his loved ones. I’m so sorry 💔 Let’s please SAY HIS NAME #tyrenichols," she wrote.
Lauren London re-posted Taylor's post to her Instagram Story.
Gabrielle Union re-posted a quote from Nichols, which can be heard in the bodycam footage.
Meanwhile, LeBron James took to Twitter and reposted a video the Nichols family requested fans retweet instead of the bodycam footage.
And, in wake of the horrific video dominating Twitter's timeline, Lizzo tweeted how users can make sure videos don't auto play on their timeline without their consent.
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins also reacted to Nichols' death at a pre-game news conference.
See more reactions to the Memphis Police Department's bodycam footage below:
