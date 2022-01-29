'Uncle Pete' Davidson Hangs out With John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm

Pete Davidson's only sibling -- a younger sister -- doesn't have kids but that doesn't mean he can't be anointed an uncle!

John Mulaney did exactly that, and the SNL couldn't look any prouder hanging out with Mulaney and Olivia Munn's 2-month-old son, Malcolm. Mulaney shared the sweet moment Friday with a couple of Instagram Stories.

In the first picture, a proud Davidson is looking down at Malcom, who appears to be having a ball with his "Uncle Pete." That's the text Mulaney added to the Instagram Story, which is accompanied by the "F.U.N. Song" from SpongeBob Square Pants.

The next Story's a video, and in true comedian form, Davidson can't help but crack a joke that triggers laughter from the new parents. "Yeah, babies are all head. They're like, all head," Kim Kardashian's beau quipped.

John Mulaney / Instagram

The hangout comes just after Malcolm made fast friends with Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo's, daughter, Lyla. Munn took to Instagram to share the pics showing Munn and Lo holding their babies. In another pic, Lyla gives Malcolm a kiss on the head.

"Malcolm met Lyla today," Munn captioned her post.

Golding and Lo welcomed their daughter in March 2021. When ET spoke to the 34-year-old actor two months later, he gushed about fatherhood.

"She's a great baby," he said. "... Literally every single day she changes. Something new comes out, she looks at you differently, she smiles. It melts your heart."

Munn and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm in November 2021. The couple shared the first pics of the newborn shortly thereafter.