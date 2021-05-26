Usher Gushes Over How His Family Has Adapted to Life With Daughter Sovereign Bo (Exclusive)

Usher is opening up about what life at home has been like since he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed daughter Sovereign Bo last September.

While speaking to ET on Wednesday, the 42-year-old singer shared how his other children are adapting to their baby sister. Usher is also dad to sons 13-year-old Usher V and 12-year-old Naviyd, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

"Man, my boys are really enjoying having another girl in the house," Usher gushed to ET's Lauren Zima. "Me and Jenn are very, very happy to celebrate this period in life. Sovereign was really, like, the silver lining for us [in the pandemic], and for a lot of people who had new babies this year."

"There's been a lot of loss," he added, "so really happy to just be celebrating life."

Usher's ET interview took place ahead of Thursday's iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the singer will be playing double duty as host and performer at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Of how he's preparing for the big night, Usher said he's "been doing a lot of studying and looking at celebrity hosts."

"I looked at Chris Rock. I figured I'm not a comedian so I'm like, 'Maybe I may have a moment here and there,'" he explained. "And then I thought Kevin Hart and Justin Timberlake. I'm like, man, there's so many great hosts, what am I gonna do that's a little bit different?"

"I'm really happy to be here in the Dolby Theater. It's definitely been too long!" he added. "We've been locked down for an entire year [due to COVID-19] so really happy to play in front of a live audience. This, by far, will be one of the most incredible shows ... I've got a live band playing, ladies and gentlemen."

During the interview, Usher also talked about his new UshBucks merchandise line, which launched on Wednesday.

"You guys can actually go on and get a few pieces," he explained, showing off his own UshBucks pieces. "We got, like, the mint here, we literally have this thing full of money. It's crazy."

"There's a very fine selection of items that you guys can purchase, and get yourself right for Las Vegas," he added, teasing his upcoming Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "It's my first time doing something like this [in Vegas]. But it was definitely on my priority list of things to do within my career. So really excited, again, to have live performances."

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, including The Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Doja Cat and more, with appearances by stars like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Twenty One Pilots and Megan Thee Stallion. In the meantime, hear more from Usher in the video below.