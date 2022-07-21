Val Chmerkovskiy Says He 'Can't Wait' to Be a Father as Jenna Johnson Talks Possible 'DWTS' Return (Exclusive)

Jenna Johnson is still undecided on whether or not she'll return to the ballroom come next season of Dancing With the Stars. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Jenna and her husband and fellow dance pro, Val Chmerkovskiy at the 2022 ESPY Awards Wednesday night, where the soon-to-be mother said if she does dance, she's asking for an "old" partner.

"You know what, so when I had to have the call and tell them that I was pregnant, I gave them the option, I'm down, give me someone, give me the old guy, I'll do it. I can still do it!" Jenna said when asked if she'd be up for dancing this season. "Here's the weird thing, since being pregnant, I've felt more inspired than ever, but I think once the fall comes around I'll be pretty far along, so, I think safety-wise, it's best I don't."

She continued, "But my mind is like, 'Oh yeah I could do it.'"

Val is voting for his wife to take it easy too, with Jenna sharing that Val's been urging her to enjoy this time off.

"He's like, 'Go easy, go lay down, just enjoy being in this off time,'" Jenna shared.

The couple first shared the news that they are expecting their first child together, earlier this month, and with Jenna now showing, she told ET she's happy she doesn't have to "hide" the news any longer.

"I'm so happy I don't have to hide this anymore," she said with relief. "It's been very -- the past month I would say, I've been starting to pop more and more. The anxiety of just having to hide, so I'm just so happy it's on display, it's out there, so yes, beyond that, I'm just so excited to finally become parents and to have our own little one running around."

While the already proud parents know the sex of the baby, they're keeping tight-lipped on that information for a bit longer.

"We found out while we were on vacation on the beach, it was the most euphoric moment, but we're going to keep it a little bit of a secret for a minute," Jenna maintained.

Both Val and Jenna can't wait to be parents though, with the soon-to-be dad saying he's already feeling that "father strength."

"I can't wait," Val gushed. "I'm already feeling the father strength."

Val's gotten some advice from his big brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who shares a 5-year-old son, Shai, with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd.

"He's been an amazing father, and I can't wait to try it out myself," he said.

For more on the couple, see the video below.