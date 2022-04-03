Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional Over Son Wolfgang Making It to the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Valerie Bertinelli couldn't be more proud of her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. ET spoke with the pair at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday, where she gushed over the GRAMMY-nominated songwriter.

"It is really emotional. I mean, the song that Wofie wrote is absolutely stunning, gorgeous and it's really beautiful that he was honored for it, and for songwriting," Bertinelli said of her son, whom she shares with the late Eddie Van Halen.

"Because that is the first thing that really stuck out to me, was like, 'Wolf, you are a songwriter. That is the hardest part about being a musician,'" she continued.

It's a feat the 31-year-old musician knows his late rock star father would be proud of as well, telling ET, "He would be losing his mind, but also, at the same time, he would be like, 'duh,' because that's how much he believed in me."

Wolfgang, who is nominated for Best Rock Song for the track "Distance," a tribute to his late father, marveled at being in the same category alongside Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters and more.

"It certainly is, to be in the same category as a Beatle and Dave Grohl for songwriting, so, that's why it feels like I am dreaming this right now," he said of the special moment.

While it feels like he's dreaming, a win could definitely be a reality for Wolfgang, with the very mention of the moment bringing his mother to tears.

"I'm not sure I will be listening, just because it's just crazy to be here," he admitted. "I think if it does end up happening, I will go deaf and then we will see what happens."

Bertinelli couldn't help but be overwhelmed with emotion as she stood by her son's side.

"All I can say is, in spite of me and Ed, we got this, and I am so proud of him," the 61-year-old actress said, holding back tears.

As far as what's next for Wolfgang's music career, the songwriter said he wants to pen a few more songs for himself first before he teams up with any other big names.

"Man, I haven’t wrote enough for myself yet," he explained. "I think I need to figure out who I'm more before I start to collaborate with others."

A dream collaboration for the musician would have to be with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

"It has always been a dream to collaborate with somebody like Dave Grohl," Wolfgang shared. "Foo Fighters, something like that."

"He is like the main inspiration for my whole project," he added.

Wolfgang said he and his band are paying tribute to the group's drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly last month.

"It was absolutely terrible," Wolfgang said of Hawkins' death. "I got to meet him once, and he was such a phenomenal dude. We are on tour right now. We are playing a Foo Fighters song in his honor every night, so, it's just like, the least I can do."