'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristina Kelly Welcomes First Child -- See the Cute Pic!

Congratulations are in order! Vanderpump Rules star Kristina Kelly is a new mom!

The reality star introduced the world to her first child -- whom she shares with boyfriend Max Ville -- on Sunday with a super cute post on Instagram.

"You’re more than I could have ever dreamed of, welcome to the world River," the proud mom captioned the post.

Kelly's adorable snapshot showed her precious new baby wrapped tightly in a little blanket and sleeping soundly in her crib.

ET spoke with Kelly, 35, alongside Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay, back in February, and she opened up about how excited she was to welcome her baby.

"I've wanted to be a mom forever," Kelly shared. "I feel like my entire life, literally, like even when I was little, my mom said I would take care of the other kids at daycare and stuff, try to change diapers."

"I've always been the voice of reason and the person who's always like, 'Guys, could we just all get along?'' Kelly added. "I feel like I've always tried to be a little bit of a mom, so there's so many things to look forward to."

Congrats to the happy parents on their new bundle of joy.