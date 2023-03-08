‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Privately Reached Out to Ariana Madix Last Week (Exclusive)

Raquel Leviss tried to apologize to Ariana Madix privately after news broke that she was having an affair with Tom Sandoval, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, “Before publicly apologizing to Ariana, Raquel tried to get in touch with Ariana privately. Raquel first reached out on Friday, March 3 after the news of the affair broke.”

"Ariana responded to Raquel but wasn't ready to receive the apology," the source adds. "Raquel also tried to apologize Wednesday before publicly releasing her statement, but she didn't hear back from Ariana."

News of Sandoval and Leviss' alleged affair first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things."

"Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel," another source told ET of the alleged affair, which has reportedly been going on for months. "The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."

On Wednesday, Levis released a statement exclusively to ET.

Read her statement in full:

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.

Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated.

I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes." - Raquel Leviss

Leviss' statement comes after she sent legal letters to Sandoval and her Vanderpump Rulescastmates about the situation. The 28-year-old reality star's letters followed People's reporting that Madix learned of the alleged affair by discovering a NSFW video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone.