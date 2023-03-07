'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Sends Legal Letter to Tom Sandoval and Cast Over Intimate Video

Raquel Leviss is sending out legal letters to the Vanderpump Rules cast. After People reported that Ariana Madix learned of Tom Sandoval's alleged affair with Leviss by discovering a NSFW video of her on his phone, a source tells ET that Leviss is sending out legal letters to her co-stars in regard to the video.

"Raquel did send legal letters to several members of her cast," the source says. "There were a couple of variations of the letter depending on their involvement."

"Raquel did send a letter off to Tom Sandoval as well, letting him know not to show the video or distribute it, as well as to delete it," the source adds. "Raquel is hoping this letter will stop anyone from sharing or posting the video."

ET obtained a copy of the letter Leviss' legal team sent to Sandoval, which reads in part, "We understand that sometime recently you and Ms. Leviss engaged in an intimate exchange on Facetime, which you recorded without the permission of Ms. Leviss. California is what is called a 'two party consent' state, and accordingly such recording is illegal in California and can potentially expose you to both civil and criminal penalties. Please be further advised that any distribution of this recording would constitute a violation of several California laws."

The letter additionally states, "We hereby demand that you delete the recording from your phone and from the cloud and from any other manner or method in which the recording may exist. Additionally, we demand that you advise this office immediately in writing of all people to whom you have forwarded this recording or who you may have allowed to view this recording."

Another source tells ET that Leviss' letters are not meant as a legal attack on the cast, but rather her way of "making them aware of the seriousness and to further stop the video from going out."

Lala Kent reacted to the letter news in a fiery, since-deleted post on her Instagram Story.

"Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer," she said. "Same with the rest of my friends and cast. Alright? I've never in my life had a lawyer contact me in my personal email. Alright?"

"I don't know if you know how this works. I know you're pretty brand new to the game. Didn't last long. Look what you did with your f**king 15 minutes," Kent continued. "You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer. That's why we have counsel! OK?! I don't want to deal! I have a life going on! I've got a little baby to take care of. I don't want to see that in the morning. I don't want to see that ever! Send it to Darryl!"

TMZ was first to report Leviss' legal letters.

News of Sandoval and Leviss' alleged affair first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things."

"Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel," another source told ET of the alleged affair, which has reportedly been going on for months. "The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."

Sandoval publicly reacted to the drama shortly thereafter, calling it "a very personal thing" in an Instagram post.

"I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation," Sandoval wrote in reference to his best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions."

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules has resumed production with plans to include the breakup and its fallout in season 10, a source told ET. That split, another source told ET, is for good as neither Madix nor Sandoval want to get back together.

"Ariana has no plans to get back with Tom after what he did to her and Tom is ready to move on," the source said. "Ariana is devastated and feels betrayed, something she won't be able to get over for a long time."