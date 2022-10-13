'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Finalize Divorce

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney can officially -- and legally -- live life in the single lane. Their divorce has been finalized, ET can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the judge in the Vanderpump Rules stars' divorce officially signed off on the case and their divorce was granted on Oct. 12. The reason for the divorce is listed as "irreconcilable differences," and the date of separation is listed as Feb. 12. Malone filed for divorce on March 22.

Schwartz and Maloney have also agreed, per the court documents, that neither will seek spousal support from each other and they will split the proceeds from the sale of their L.A. home. They'll each get to keep their own property, businesses, vehicles, financial accounts and other personal property that's in their name or that they own.

In other words, the divorce case was about as amicable as it can get despite the dissolution of the marriage. There were plenty of signs pointing to an amicable split. Back in July, Schwartz told ET that, despite the split, they were keeping things friendly.

"Yes, it was very painful, no one loves getting divorced. But I think we might be some of the best divorcees ever. We still have an incredible friendship," he said. "Yeah, it was rough in the beginning, I'm not gonna lie, but we still have a great bond, we still text, talk, we have joint custody of the dogs,. It's really good. There's zero animosity, it's not awkward, there's no tension."

One day before filing for divorce, Maloney explained on her You're Gonna Love Me With Katie Maloney podcast why she decided to walk away from the relationship after 12 years.

"There wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened there, wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this," Maloney began, clearing the air about any speculation as to what caused their split. "And again, it was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make."

Maloney went to explain that she had a voice inside her that she just couldn't ignore, and ultimately realized she was no longer happy in her marriage.

"The best, and only way I can describe it, is just like waking up inside of my life and having this. The voice that just became louder and louder, and just events in my life and in our relationship coming into focus and feeling the weight of them on me," she added. "I wanted to deny them. I wanted to push them out of my head because we have built a life together and he was my person, and I wanted to be with him forever, but ultimately I just wasn't happy."