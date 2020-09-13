Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's Girls Shake It With Sabrina Ionescu in Adorable TikTok

The Bryant girls are shaking it up on TikTok with Sabrina Ionescu. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 1-year-old Capri joined forces with Ionescu for a cute video on Saturday.

The clip -- shared on Ionescu's TikTok -- shows the girls jamming out to Sean Paul's "Temperature." The group smiles wide and claps their hands along to the song, before whipping out their salt shakers. "Salt shakin saturdayzzzz with my girlz," Ionescu wrote alongside the cute video, which she also posted on her Instagram Story.

Ionescu, a WNBA rookie who was mentored by Kobe, has spent a lot of time with the Bryant family -- and this isn't the first time she's posted a fun TikTok with Natalia. In fact, Bianka adorably crashed one of their videos earlier this summer.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January. Vanessa remembered her husband in a heartfelt post in honor of what would've been his 42nd birthday last month.

"I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way," she wrote. "Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily."

Vanessa went on, noting how much she misses Kobe and Gigi, and how life "feels so empty" without them. "I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday," she shared.

