Vanessa Bryant Says Daughter Capri ‘Looks Just Like Her Daddy' Kobe In Sweet New Pic

Vanessa Bryant sees so much of Kobe Bryant in their youngest daughter.

Vanessa took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet photo of herself holding her 10-month-old baby girl, Capri, and shared how much she resembles her late husband. In the pic, Capri is wearing a hot pink dress, which Vanessa said was her late daughter Gianna's dress.

"Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi’s outfit)! ❤️🎂," Vanessa captioned the adorable snap. Tuesday also marked Vanessa's 38th birthday, the first without the Los Angeles Laker and their daughter. Both Gianna and Kobe tragically died in a helicopter crash in January.

She also posted a photo of her and her three girls -- 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and Capri -- celebrating her birthday.

"#CincodeMayo #TacoTuesday #micumpleaños 🎂 Thx to my girls for ordering these flowers and piñatas for mama. ❤️😘," she captioned the pic.

Earlier in the day, Vanessa posted a photo of a letter that Kobe wrote her. She had been saving the card for her birthday.

"I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️" she wrote in part. "The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover."

There have been a lot of things to celebrate at the Bryant household in the past weeks. Vanessa and Kobe would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 18. A source told ET that Vanessa planned to celebrate the day with their daughters.

Just last week, the family also honored and celebrated what would have been Gianna's 14th birthday. Watch the video below to see how Vanessa paid tribute to her daughter.