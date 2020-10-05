Vanessa Bryant Says Her Daughters Are the 'Very Best of Mommy and Daddy' in Emotional Mother's Day Post

Vanessa Bryant is commemorating Mother's Day with a heartfelt post celebrating her daughters.

Vanessa took to Instagram on Monday to share a special message for her girls in honor of the holiday -- which is her first Mother's Day since the tragic deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, back in January.

"I love being your mama @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Vanessa wrote, alongside a screencap of an Instagram post her 17-year-old daughter, Natalia, had posted for her on Instagram earlier in the day. Vanessa is also mom to 3-year-old Bianka and 10-month-old daughter Capri.

Vanessa added in her touching caption, "You are all the very best of mommy and daddy. ❤️"

Vanessa also posted several snapshots to her Instagram story, showing off some of the special gifts her daughters gave her for Mother's Day.

One present that was especially sweet was a book titled Why I Love My Mom. "I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri! Thank you!" Vanessa wrote over the pic.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram



She also thanked her eldest daughter for a delicious charcuterie board, and shared several photos of the flower bouquets and other presents sent to her by family and friends -- including Ciara, Rachel Zoe, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The holiday comes more than three months after Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on the morning of Jan. 26. The crash also claimed the lives of 13-year-old Payton Chester, and her mother, Sarah Chester, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli and her parents, Keri and John Altobelli, as well as Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Vanessa also recently celebrated her 38th birthday last Tuesday, and in honor of the special day she revealed that she's recently found a letter from her late husband that she'd never read before. See the video below for more of the Bryant family matriarch's emotional birthday.