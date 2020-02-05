Vanessa Bryant Shares Cake Kobe's Former Lakers Teammate & Wife Sent for Late Daughter Gigi's Birthday

Vanessa Bryant was feeling the love on her late daughter, Gianna's, birthday.

Gianna, AKA "Gigi," tragically died alongside her father and seven others in a helicopter crash in January. She would have turned 14 on Friday. After Vanessa posted a series of tributes dedicated to Gigi on her Instagram, she shared on her Instagram Story a gorgeous birthday cake that she received from Kobe's former teammate, Pau Gasol, and his wife, Cat.

The two-tiered cake has white frosting with gold accents, and is decorated with white feathers, butterflies and a banner that says "mambacita," which was the late NBA star's nickname for his daughter.

Instagram Story

Kobe and Pau were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 to 2014. Last month, the Spanish basketball player and his wife also sent Vanessa beautiful flowers when she celebrated her first wedding anniversary without Kobe.

To commemorate Gigi's 14th birthday, Vanessa posted a photo of her daughter smiling, along with a heart-wrenching message.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever," she wrote. "I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️"

Vanessa also shared the red bracelets that she got made to honor her daughter. "Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness," she wrote, adding that she would be making the bracelets available with proceeds to benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

A number of celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and more posted their photos with the red bracelets.

Instagram Story

For more sweet Vanessa and Gigi moments, watch below.