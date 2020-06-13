Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka Once Again Steals the Show in Sister's TikTok Video

Bianka Bryant has done it again! Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant's 3-year-old daughter once again stole the show in her big sister, Natalia's, TikTok video. Posted on Instagram on Friday, the eldest Bryant girl and her friend, WNBA rookie Sabrina Ionesco, are first seen doing choreographed moves to "Party Girl" by StaySolidRocky.

As the two continue dancing and laughing, little Bianka pops up right in front of the camera. Wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt, the 3-year-old then starts dancing with her fists up.

“Another B.B. special!" Vanessa also wrote on her Instagram. “Bianka was humming the song the whole time."

It was just about two months ago when Bianka first made her unexpected TikTok cameo. The tot was all smiles as she made an adorable surprise appearance in Natalia's video dancing to “We Rock” -- from the 2008 flick, Camp Rock -- with two of her cousins.

In the clip, the girls are doing the routine when Bianka slides into the frame and starts putting on a show of her own.

Meanwhile this week, Vanessa shared a glimpse of her permanent tributes to her late husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. On Wednesday, she posted a couple videos showing tattoos she got in February to honor Kobe and Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven other victims, on Jan. 26. Vanessa decided to get tattoos of messages they'd shared with her.

The post came just a few days after Vanessa honored her late daughter on what would have been the day of her middle school graduation.

