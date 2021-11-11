Vanessa Hudgens and Boyfriend Cole Tucker Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker just hit a major milestone!

The actress and the baseball player made their first red carpet appearance at the 2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala premiere of Hudgens' new movie, tick, tick…BOOM, on Wednesday. Hudgens, 32, arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood wearing a white lace Vera Wang gown, while her 25-year-old beau looked sharp in a black suit.

While they haven't been shy about their love for one another on social media, this was their first red carpet together. Hudgens and Tucker met in a Zoom meditation class during the pandemic and were first spotted together last November. They later went Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hudgens previously told ET why she and the MLB star are such a perfect fit, saying, "We're just like the same, we're very similar, we're very similar. We're such weirdos, it's wonderful."

Meanwhile, ET's Matt Cohen also spoke with Hudgens on the red carpet, where she touched on the film's inspiring story, as well as the struggles she faced when starting out.

"I still have moments where I feel like that to this day. But you do it because you love it and I've been doing this for so long," she expressed. "There's been highs and there's been lows, and I'm grateful to be where I am today. It'll be a journey and a climb and I'm ready for it. I love it, it all comes from passion."

tick, tick…BOOM stars Andrew Garfield as renowned composer Jonathan Larson. The movie follows him as he tries to make it big on Broadway in the '90s, and starts to suffer a mid-life crisis as he enters his 30s after he stressed about not yet achieving his biggest dreams.

"We're all the biggest fans of Jonathan Larsen," Hudgens shared. "And to be able to bring this to the world, where fans will be able to hear songs they never heard from Johnathan, and get to see the struggle and get to see where we knew him as, is just really beautiful and really inspiring, and really connective for the community."

tick, tick…BOOM will be released Nov. 12 on Netflix.