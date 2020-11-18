Vanessa Hudgens Wants to be the 'Fairy Godmother' to Ashley Tisdale’s Baby (Exclusive)

Vanessa Hudgens is ready for the start of something new! ET's Katie Krause spoke to the 31-year-old actress, who gushed over High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale's baby news.

Tisdale revealed back in September that she and her husband, Christopher French, are expecting their first child. A month later, the actress shared that she has a daughter on the way.

"Oh my gosh, it's so exciting," Hudgens said. "I'm just so excited to get back to L.A. to sing to her baby and her stomach. I am just over the moon for her and Chris. They are just gonna make such incredible parents."

"I cannot believe it still, but I'm very emotional and very excited about it," she added.

While Hudgens isn't sure if she'll officially be the baby's godmother, she quipped, "I'll be the fairy godmother at least."

One thing Hudgens definitely won't be helping with is the baby's name. "She's already got that covered," Hudgens said of Tisdale.

While Hudgens awaits the arrival of Tisdale's baby girl, she's focusing on the upcoming release of her latest movie, The Princess Switch: Switched Again. A follow up to Netflix's 2018 holiday rom-com, the sequel has Hudgens playing three characters.

"I pride myself on being a professional and showing up to set with my lines memorized. I would show up to set with my lines memorized, but by the end of the day my brain was so shambled," she admitted. "I was like, 'I swear I know my lines. I think I'm losing my mind just doing scenes with me, myself and I.' It was a lot."

Despite the challenges of making the flick, Hudgens thinks it's "a really great movie for this year."

"I think we've all been through so much and it's a really wonderful, lighthearted, fun rom-com that’s set in the holidays," she said. "I think that we could all use a bit of comfort and coziness. This movie will give you exactly that."

The Princess Switch: Switched Again will debut on Netflix Nov. 19.