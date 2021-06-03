Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson Tease 'Hawkeye' and 'Bigger and Better' 'Aquaman 2' (Exclusive)

When ET spoke with Patrick Wilson for Annabelle Comes Home, his next film after the success of Aquaman, he was careful not to reveal anything about the DC sequel -- even whether or not he would be in it. Two years and a new Conjuring film later and Wilson can now tease more of what's to come in Aquaman 2, which, yes, he will star in.

"With James, when he comes back for a sequel, it becomes bigger and better and broader and more funny, more action, more character work," Wilson tells ET's Ash Crossan of how director James Wan and star and now co-writer Jason Momoa will up the ante. "It's super fun."

Aquaman 2 won't hit theaters until December 2022, but Wilson is deep into training to reprise his role as King Orm. "This is my eighth week training," he confirms. "In about a month or so, they start… and then I go and in a couple of months we start."

Wilson's Conjuring Universe co-star, Vera Farmiga, has her own superhero project coming up in Marvel's Hawkeye, which stars Hailee Steinfeld as the MCU's next archer, Kate Bishop. "Hailee kills it in the role," Farmiga says. "Kate Bishop's coming up and I play her mama" -- criminally inclined matriarch Eleanor Bishop -- "and I had a blast. It's going to be pretty special, I think."

In the meantime, the two reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren in their joint franchise with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The film sees the paranormal investigators leave haunted houses behind as they become embroiled in a court case concerning the first murder suspect in history to claim demonic possession.

"Now that we've done a handful of them, usually towards the end, if we feel like it's going really good, there's a, 'Hey, you got any ideas for the next one?'" Wilson explains. "I think we were shooting the second one, and we had heard about the case. Then you go and you Google it and you find out the information and then you see, oh, wow, this was a real homicide and the responsibility that comes with that and the real stakes victims here. That's something that we knew was going to take a much different path and open it up, because then it's not just a family and their hearsay -- even throughout their own community -- now it's an actual homicide. Now we're doubling down in court saying this is the work of the devil. All of a sudden it just becomes a much broader story, which was exciting because we don't want to come back and just do the same thing."

The Devil Made Me Do It marks the duo's fifth time playing the Warrens, following the original two Conjuring movies and turns in spinoffs Annabelle Comes Home and The Nun. After a delayed release due to COVID-19, their latest offering is in theaters and streaming on HBO on June 4. Neither expects it will be their last, though.

"I would love to do it again and again, but at least one more. I think there's room for one more," Farmiga says, while Wilson adds, "We're just trying to figure out what other stories we can tell with them."