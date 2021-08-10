Vicente Fernández in 'Serious But Stable' Condition After Severe Fall

Vicente Fernández is currently in "serious but stable" condition after suffering a fall.

The legendary Mexican singer is currently hospitalized and on a ventilator in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. His family posted a statement on the 81-year-old mariachi singer's social media, thanking everyone for their support and sharing an update on his current health status.

"Don Vicente Fernández's current state is undoubtedly serious but stable after he suffered a fall that caused trauma to his cervical spine," the statement reads in part, in Spanish. "At the moment he is post-operation and finds himself with ventilatory assistance and critical patient care in the intensive care unit."

The post also included a plea to the media to not block the entrances of the hospital where Vicente is currently at. It also notes that family members are not giving interviews at the moment, so to please not ask them when they arrive to the hospital.

"All information will be by these means through the communications issued by the medical team. Thanks for your understanding and support 🙏🏻," the post also reads.

Beloved by Mexico and generations upon generations of Latinxs around the world, El Rey de la Música Ranchera is a cultural icon. Vicente has recorded over 50 albums, starred in more than 30 films, been honored with a slew of recognitions and GRAMMY Awards, and cemented himself as a major part of Mexican culture.

Amid news of Vicente's hospitalization, his son, acclaimed singer Alejandro Fernández, took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of the two on stage.

He wrote in Spanish, "I love you dad." The comments section are filled with messages of support and well wishes.

Alejandro previously told ET about his beloved father, "He's the greatest contributor to Mexican music. He's a living legend and idol and, for me, he's the ultimate artist."