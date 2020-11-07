Victoria Beckham and Family Celebrate Brooklyn's Engagement to Nicola Peltz

The Beckham family is celebrating Brooklyn Beckham's engagement to Nicola Peltz! Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son and the 25-year-old Transformers: Age of Extinction star confirmed the news on their social media on Saturday.

Victoria posted the same photo Brooklyn shared to announce his engagement, writing that this was "the MOST exciting news."

"We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x," she captioned the shot, tagging her family as well.

The bride-to-be left a comment on her soon-to-be mother-in-law's post, writing, "I love you so so much victoria i’m the luckiest girl."

Instagram

Brooklyn's 17-year-old brother, Romeo, also posted the same pic, adding, "So happy for you two ♥️."

Cruz, 15, wrote on his Instagram, "I’m so proud of you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz congratulations you have made the best choice of your life we love you both lots xx ❤️❤️."

In the official announcement, the 21-year-old photographer revealed that two weeks ago he asked his "soulmate" to marry him.

"And she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx," he wrote on Instagram.

Nicola, on her end, expressed that her beau made her "the luckiest girl in the world." "I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic," she penned.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been dating for about 10 months. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple in February of this year, when they attended the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Brooklyn has previously dated Chloe Grace Moretz, as well as social media star Lexy Panterra, and model Hana Cross. On her end, Nicola has dated Anwar Hadid and LANY frontman Paul Klein.