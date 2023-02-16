Victoria Beckham, Anna Wintour and More Stars Honor Vivienne Westwood at London Memorial Service

Dame Vivienne Westwood was honored in true fashion. On Thursday, a memorial service was held at the Southwark Cathedral in London, where several celebrities including Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Anna Wintour, turned up in some of the late designer's pieces.

Paying tribute to Westwood's nickname as the "godmother of punk" and her iconic fashion, guests dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Moss wore a stunning black floral-print dress, which she layered over fishnet tights. Over her look, the model wore a long black coat by the designer and a black beret. Alongside Moss was her daughter, Lily Grace, who wore a chic black dress and overcoat. Lily added to her look with a red purse.

Beckham's look was true to her style. The former Spice Girl wore an ankle-length knit dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. The fashion designer completed her look with a pair of dark shades, covering her eyes.

Wintour wore a navy blue suit, which she completed with her signature shades.

Elle Fanning wore a black dress, which she layered with a peplum coat and an exaggerated heel by the designer. The actress topped her look with a black veil.

In true form, Helena Bonham Carter brought the color to the memorial service. The actress, known for her punk-glam edge, wore a red tartan ensemble by the designer.

Other attendees at Westwood's service were Georgia May Jagger, Edward Enninful, Will Young, Stormzy and more.

On Dec. 29, Westwood's official social media accounts announced she died at the age of 81, "peacefully and surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London." At the time, no cause of death was confirmed.

"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better," the statement said. "She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future."