Victoria Beckham Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From David and Kids

Victoria Beckham is 47! The Spice Girl and fashion designer turned a year older on Saturday, and her family couldn't help but celebrate with sweet tributes. 

"Happy Birthday mama ❤️ we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever," David Beckham wrote alongside a shot of himself and his wife of over 20 years. "To the best mummy and wife happy 47th 🙃 birthday @victoriabeckham ( I’m still 45 btw ) 😆 we Love u x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven." 

Victoria shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing, "Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special. I love you so much!!! Kisses @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx." 

The mother of three's kids also took to social media to send their love. "Happy birthday mum have a good day @victoriabeckham ❤️," Cruz, 16, captioned a shot of himself and Victoria. 

Eighteen-year-old Romeo, meanwhile, wrote, "Happy birthday mum !! I hope you have the most amazing day I love you so much ♥️♥️ your amazing ♥️♥️ @victoriabeckham." 

"Happy birthday mum xx I love you so so much ❤️," Brooklyn, 22, captioned a shot of himself with Victoria. 

Brooklyn's fiancée, Nicola Peltz, also shared her well wishes. "Happy birthday victoria! i hope all your wishes come true ❤️," she wrote. "You’re such a role model to me i love you so so much! slide for my favorite picture 👼🏼🥺." 

The Beckham family are big fans of Nicola, and have spoken glowingly of her since her engagement to Brooklyn last year. 

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," Victoria said during a December appearance on Lorraine. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."

