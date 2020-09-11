Victoria Beckham Trolls Husband David Beckham for His Fashion Choice and He Vows Revenge

View this post on Instagram

This week I met the amazing Chelsea Pensioners. I was so happy we were able to visit them in these especially difficult times for older people and for all charities. As so many of us spend today back in lockdown we remember those who gave so much for our freedom. It’s a chance to talk to our children about why we mark Remembrance Day like my grandad taught me why we wear the poppy. The pensioners are sad they can’t go out and sell poppies this year as usual, please support them and donate online if you can @royalbritishlegion @royalhospitalchelsea