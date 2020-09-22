Victoria Beckham's London Fashion Week Show Had Just a Few 'Guests' -- Her Family!

Just a few special guests were able to see Victoria Beckham's London Fashion Week show in person. The designer launched her spring/summer 2021 collection on Monday, and took to Instagram to show off those VIPs -- her famous family.

"My favourite (and only) guests this season! 😂 love you all so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx we missed you @brooklynbeckham @nicolannepeltz xx," Victoria wrote alongside photos of herself posing with her family in honor of her latest presentation. Brooklyn and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, flew back to New York this past weekend.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, London Fashion Week has been taking place virtually. For their own celebration, the Beckham family sported fashionable, matching black masks. Harper was the only one with a patterned face covering, which was adorably matched to her dress.

"Harper Seven ready for Mummy's digital presentation in her #VBPAW20 dress and matching mask, made specially for her by the atelier team 💕 x vb," Victoria wrote on Instagram.

The Beckham family always has each other's backs. David and Victoria celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary earlier this summer, and marked the occasion with heartwarming posts.

"Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit' ?" David wrote on Instagram. "Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham."

"I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said 'I do,'" Victoria wrote, in part. "Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day."

