Victoria Monét Pregnant With First Child: See Her Stunning Announcement!

Congrats to Victoria Monét! The 27-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Saturday that she's expecting her first child.

"I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen...Mom," she wrote alongside two stunning maternity photos captured by photographer Brian Ziff.

"Two hearts beat inside of me now...That’s more love. Two brains and two souls...that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work," Monét continued. "This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!"

The singer -- who has also written songs for Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Chloe x Halle -- also shared a touching message for her soon-to-be bundle of joy.

"To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy! The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you🤎👶🏽🤎," she shared.

Monét later shared a post honoring her partner, John Gaines. "My best collaboration yet..due to drop Valentine’s Day 2021 👶🏽🤎 @gainsbygaines we love you so much daddi!!! You’re gonna be such an amazingly loving, extremely funny, protective (in the best ways) dad!" she wrote.



"I can’t wait for a lifetime of family moments with you," she added.

Gaines added in his own post, "I get asked all the time what keeps me motivated to chase these gains and family is always a part of that answer. This takes that motivation to a whole new level!! I have been blessed to do a lot of great things, but this is by far the greatest. Baby Gaines coming 2021!!! @victoriamonet words can’t express how proud I am to be on this journey with you. Since day one you have handled this with so much poise and grace. You are a strong, beautiful, loving, and caring woman. We are both blessed to have you and I can’t wait to make memories with our family."

