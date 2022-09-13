Vince Gill Shares Wife Amy Grant Health Update After Her Bike Accident (Exclusive)

While Vince Gill's wife, Amy Grant, was unable to attend the red carpet and taping of CMT Giants: Vince Gill in Nashville on Monday following the bike accident which left her hospitalized in July, he was accompanied by his two daughters, Corrina and Jenny. Vince spoke to ET's Brooke Anderson, and gave an update on how Amy is doing following the scary incident.

"She's doing great," he said. "She's pretty torn up that she couldn’t be here tonight but with her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still."

"That’s hard for her because she is very active," Vince continued. "She knows that she is well thought of, well loved and represented tonight, so it's all good."

As for Amy joining Vince onstage again, he says the best part will be just knowing that "she's ok."

A rep for the 61-year-old "Baby, Baby" songstress confirmed to ET in July that she had been taken to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville where she was treated for cuts and abrasions after falling off her bike while out with a friend. Weeks later, her publicist, Velvet Kelm, told ET that Amy is "making progress every day... she has a concussion and has needed a lot a lot of down time and peace & quiet to recover."

Kent shared that Amy was thrown from her bike after she hit a pothole and hit her head so hard that she was knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes. "Every day she gets stronger and more alert [and] energetic," Kelm added. "I was with her for a few hours yesterday and was very encouraged by her progress."

Vince honored his wife during an August concert where he sang a new song he wrote for her called "When My Amy Prays" and was joined by their daughter, Corrina.

"We’re gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy," he told the audience at the Ryman Auditorium. "We haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinkin’ a lot about her, and I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing the song I wrote for her."

The performance was shared on Amy's official Facebook page.

From Team Amy -- Last night Vince performed his second concert of a four night residency at the Ryman. He informed the crowd that Amy was getting better every day after a bike crash last week that left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion (along with various cuts and bruises). He then introduced their daughter Corrina who performed a song in honor of her mom.... Show stopper moment. Posted by Amy Grant on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Amy's bicycle accident came two years after she revealed she underwent open heart surgery to treat a rare heart condition called partial pulmonary venous return.

“The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” she captioned an Instagram post. “I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday.”

“My recovery has honestly felt miraculous,” she added. “And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything. Let’s keep those prayers going for our country and let's turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other. I love you. Amy.”

CMT Giants: Vince Gill airs Sept 16.