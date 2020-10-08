Viola Davis Shows Her Love of ‘WAP’ With a ‘HTGAWM’ Parody, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Respond

How to Get Away With WAP! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion broke the Internet last week with their sexy "WAP" music video, and now celebrities are getting in on the fun. Viola Davis took to social media to share some fan-made parodies that included her in the star-studded music video.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner first shared an altered photo of her on Kylie Jenner's body in the video, writing, "Who did this? 😩🤣😍 #HowToGetAwayWithWAP."

Megan Thee Stallion retweeted the post, with three laughing crying emojis.

Davis then shared an altered excerpt from the music video in which Cardi and Megan are walking down a hallway and peeking in a door to find Davis as her famed character Annalise Keating from How to Get Away With Murder dancing and drinking booze.

She added the hashtag, "#HowToGetAwayWithWAP."

Cardi retweeted the post, writing, "I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know."

Davis wasn't the only one to include herself in the viral music video. Christina Aguilera also posted a similar clip in which the two powerhouse rappers look through the door to see the "Dirrty" singer strutting her stuff.

"Whoever made this... got me crackin up #WAP," Xtina tweeted.

Cardi also replied to that video, writing, "This is cute."

While Davis and Aguilera weren't in the actual music video, there were a few celebrity cameos. Check them out below!