'Virgin River' Stars Break Down Season 2 Finale's Jack Cliffhanger and What's Next (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched all of Virgin River season 2.

If you spent your Thanksgiving weekend feverishly binge-watching season 2 of Netflix's Virgin River, you were probably left with a ton of questions by the end of it: Who shot Jack and why? What news was Doc about to tell Hope? Will Charmaine come clean about kissing Jack? Is Preacher staying put now that Christopher and Wes' twin(!) brother are in town?

While we'll have to wait a while for answers to all those questions (and more) when Netflix renews the romantic drama for a third season, ET's Katie Krause hopped on Zoom with leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson to break down the biggest finale developments -- the most worrisome of which is Jack's fate.

In the final minutes of the season 2 closer, Mel runs in to Jack's Bar to find him bleeding profusely and nearly unconscious from a gunshot wound. But who was responsible for putting Jack in dire straits? That's a mystery for season 3. "He's on the floor bleeding. We don't know if he's OK," Breckenridge played coy.

"Well, I know because I've read everything that comes after. I'm not saying he is but I'm just saying I know. Never lose hope," Henderson said. "Monroe is an amazing nurse practitioner so he's in good hands. He's off to a good start there. If you want to be shot, you're pretty [lucky] for your love interest to be a nurse so he's off to a good start. But anything can happen on Virgin River."

"There are a lot of deaths surrounding Mel Monroe. Maybe it's the curse," the 46-year-old actor quipped, maybe half-jokingly.

There are several potential suspects who could have fatally wounded Jack by the end of the season: Charmaine, Jack's former hookup who was intending to cut off access to their twins after he moved on romantically with Mel; Calvin, the rival drug lord whose plans to expand his illegal operation was thwarted by Jack; Brady, Jack's ex-protege who had more than enough reason to kill him; Jimmy, Calvin's right-hand man; or maybe someone completely unexpected.

"The show kind of sets it up so that you think maybe it was Jimmy. Some people think maybe it was Brady," Breckenridge said, prompting Henderson to offer his own take: "It's definitely Charmaine. I mean, do the math. I'm convinced."

"The writers definitely are leading you to believe that it's that group of people, it's the Calvin group of people," Breckenridge hinted. "If there's a season 3, maybe there will be a twist in that." The former This Is Us actress shared that the likelihood of Jack surviving his gunshot wound is high. "That would be weird because then you'll have to watch Mel go through what she did in season 1 all over again. It would be so tragic, especially for me. I don't want to have to relive that stuff anymore. I think they're all in at the end of season 2."

If Jack does survive getting shot (and we're betting he does), could his near-death experience accelerate plans for making more of a commitment to Mel -- though commitment and Jack don't exactly mesh?

"I don't know if Mel is ready for that," Breckenridge said of whether an engagement could be in their future. "Here's the thing, the seasons take place in such a short period of time right? Each season is only around a month, a month in a half or so. So really, by season 3, you will only be a couple months into their relationship."

Henderson agreed, saying, "Jack's not really the marrying type, is he? He's managed to avoid that set of circumstances. He's kept Charmaine at arms length for two years and this is unsure territory for him. He's still got to work through his own issues. Clearly the man's got some commitment phobia going on here so it's interesting to see how he tackles that."

One thing Jack is committed to is being a father to his twins with Charmaine, who is less than thrilled about sharing space with Mel and possibly planning to move out of Virgin River for good.

"I think that would be horrible to deprive Jack the chance to be a father," Henderson said. "Although he doesn't want to be with her, I think he's very much committed to [being a father] -- even though it freaks him out."

Whether Jack or Charmaine come clean about their chaste kiss, which could add another layer of complication with Jack and Mel's relationship, remains another big question.

"That's one for the ages," Henderson said. "I'd like to hear the audience's opinion on that because should we tell things to people knowing that all it would really serve is to hurt them? Or do they deserve the full truth even though it will hurt them, just so they will know they haven't been lied to by omission."

"I definitely think Mel would want to know that information," Breckenridge said. "I would also want to know that if my significant other was kissed by someone. And if they didn't tell me that, I would be mad."

As for Doc's potentially ominous health issue, Breckenridge all but confirmed that it is related to his physical well-being.

"We're led to believe that he has some kind of health issue. Something is going on, we're just not quite sure what it is," she said. "And that's scary because he just got back with Hope. They lost all that time. So I hope it's not something terrible. I know what it is, but I cannot tell you!"

Virgin River is now streaming on Netflix.

