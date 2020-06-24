Vivica A. Fox Returns to Lifetime Movie Network With Two New 'Wrong' Films (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox’s return to Lifetime is so wrong, it’s right! The actress stars in and produced two new installments of the Lifetime Movie Network’s ongoing Wrong film franchise -- and ET has your first look.

First up is The Wrong Wedding Planner, with Fox as Detective Jones, who is tasked with investigating a mysterious break-in at the home of a couple, Ashley (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) and Brad (Stephen Richard Harris), set to be married. While the incident seems mindless, it turns out there's much more to the crime.

Lifetime Movie Network

Premiering July 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Lifetime Movie Network, The Wrong Wedding Planner also stars Kristin Booth and Jackée Harry.

The second installment is The Wrong Stepfather, about a high school principal, Ellen (Fox), who becomes suspicious of best friend Karen’s (Krista Allen) new boyfriend, Craig (Corin Nemec). Concerns grow as the relationship moves quickly and problems with Karen’s daughter suddenly disappear.

Lifetime Movie Network

Premiering Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Lifetime Movie Network, The Wrong Stepfather also stars William McNamara.

Ahead of the two new films, fans of the Wrong franchise can catch up on previous installments starring Fox with a special marathon of throwback titles airing from June 27 to June 28 on Lifetime. The binge-watch includes The Wrong Cheerleader, The Wrong House Sitter, The Wrong Stepmother and The Wrong Student.

A longtime staple of Lifetime, Fox has previously starred in series 1-800-Missing and Vivica’s Black Magic. But when it comes to the ongoing success of the Wrong franchise, Fox says the movies are a great way for viewers to escape.

“They’re good popcorn movies that you can just sit and watch and enjoy, and be like, ‘I know it’s kind of quirky but I love it,’” she told Parade.