Walmart Black Friday Deals Begin Nov. 4 -- Everything to Know About Walmart Deals for Days

Get ready for big savings from Walmart! The retailer has announced their Black Friday Deals for Days with multiple sale events happening through the month of November.

Walmart's Black Friday sale, which will consist of three different events, will offer amazing low prices on sought-after items across categories (perfect for holiday shopping!). Each event will start online and launch in stores a few days after. As customers continue to follow COVID-19 precautions, they will have the option to pick up their online order with contact-free curbside pickup service.

Read on for details on each of the three sale events and preview the products that'll be on sale.

Event 1

The first batch of deals will kick off online on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 7 at 5 a.m. local time. These deals will feature price cuts on toys, electronics and home products such as the Apple AirPod, iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and 65" Roku TV.

Event 2

Next up, Walmart will release more deals on electronics, in addition to discounts on movies, music, apparel, home and more. These will begin online on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 14 at 5 a.m. local time. Standout deals include HP Chromebook, Frigidaire Mini Fridge and Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker.

Event 3

For the finale, the retailer will conclude the Black Friday sale event with another new pack of deals on even more electronics, toys, apparel and home decor. The last event will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 27 at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart hasn't released a preview for the last batch of Black Friday deals yet. ET Style will keep you updated as soon as we get more info!

Plus, learn more about Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus.