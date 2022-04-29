Watch Cardi B and Jimmie Allen Perform Country-Style Rendition of 'Money' in Surprise Duet (Exclusive)

Cardi B is already one of the best rappers in the game -- but a little honky-tonk may be in her future!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper traded in her Balenciagas for a pair of cowboy boots and a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat for the latest episode of her Cardi Tries __ series on Messenger. The 29-year-old GRAMMY winner is joined by country crooner Jimmie Allen, who does his darndest to get her comfy on all things country.

Cardi and Allen meet up at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles for a country-themed day that includes Allen teaching Cardi how to line dance and Cardi riding a mechanical bull. But the best part of the day comes near the end of the episode, when Cardi and Allen pull off a surprise duet of Cardi's 2020 hit, "Money," but with a country twist.

ET has a sneak peek video of the performance, featuring Allen deftly picking the guitar and Cardi belting the vocals. The crowd at the saloon soaks up the surprise performance.

They should count themselves lucky -- Cardi says the surprise set is her first live performance since 2019.

Cardi Tries __ is viewable on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch. Just last week, Cardi and comedian Affion Crockett tested their survival skills in the wild, where a survivalist taught them how to find shelter and even purify water with a sock!

In one of the first scenes of that episode, Cardi was introduced to a "Sasquatch sleeping bag" -- or, a pile of leaves.

