Watch Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Give Him the Ultimate Pink Lipstick Makeover

A makeover for the ages. Once again, Dwayne Johnson is letting his adorable, artistically inclined daughters use him as their canvas.

The action star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of his girls -- Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4 -- as they gave him a pink lipstick makeover. They painted his entire face with pink lipstick and then drew on an old-timey mustache.

"Daddy can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min. PLEASE it’ll be quick!" Johnson captioned the video. "Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome."

Then, summarizing the outcome of the event, Johnson wrote, "Zoom meeting canceled. my two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgment. I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face - unbeknownst to me - this sh*t stains the skin."

"Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in," he added.

In the video, Johnson is sitting in a chair as his daughters -- who he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian -- cover nearly every square inch of his face in lipstick.

"Do I look handsome?" Johnson asks in the clip.

"What do you mean handsome? You're a girl," Jasmine replies. Despite his assertion that he is, in fact, a boy, his daughter staunchly disagrees and finally, Johnson relents.

"I'm a girl? Alright," Johnson says with a shrug.

"Daddy, I'm gonna go get more makeup tools!" Tiana yells as she runs off.

"No, I don't need more makeup!" Johnson exclaims, in vain. "I think I'm good! I really have a feeling that I'm good."

It's truly a moment of adorable parenting delight.

Johnson is also the father of 21-year-old pro wrestler Ava Raine, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Johnson sweetly paid tribute to his trio of outgoing girls when he walked the red carpet at this year's Oscars, rocking a ballet pink Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with special flower adornment on the lapel.

Speaking with ET on the red carpet, Johnson explained the significance, sharing, "In Polynesian, there's a term we have, 'puamana,' it means 'strength of a flower.' So this represents my daughters."