Watch Timothée Chalamet Seemingly Break a Camera After On-Set Mishap in New York

That looked like it hurt! Timothée Chalamet turned acting into an accidental contact sport on Wednesday when he power walked directly into an expensive-looking camera while on the set of a commercial in New York City.

The 27-year-old Oscar nominee and burgeoning fashion icon was filming a scene for a commercial -- believed to be the spot he's been shooting with director Martin Scorsese -- in the Big Apple, which involved him walking confidently (and swiftly) out of a storefront and onto the street.

In a moment captured by a bystander and posted to TikTok Wednesday afternoon, Chalamet can be seen with a broad smile on his face as he makes his way -- chest-first -- into a large camera on a metal jib arm.

@mickmicknyc Timothée Chalamet just had an accident on his commercial filming set in NYC 😱

As noted by many who commented on the video, it's difficult to tell exactly how the accident happened due to the number of people on the street. However, it seems Chalamet somehow didn't see the camera, or couldn't tell how close it was as the camera moved in closer to him, leading to the collision.

While the others he was in the scene with were startled by the incident, Chalamet appeared to shake it off with a smile -- even while picking up a piece of what appeared to be the camera that had broken off and fallen to the ground.

One actress next to Chalamet rubbed his back soothingly, until pulling her hand back and apologizing, telling Chalamet, "Sorry, sorry, I'm a mother." A laughing Chalamet replied, "You're good."

Luckily, it doesn't seem like the accident slowed Chalamet down -- although it's possible the production may have been delayed if that piece of camera was important.