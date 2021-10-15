Watch Usher Hold His Newborn Baby in the Delivery Room

Usher is sharing a sweet video from the day his son was born. The singer took to Instagram on Thursday, his 43rd birthday, to post the clip, which shows him and girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, in the moments before, during and after their son, Sire Castrello's, arrival.

Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 29. The pair also shares a 1-year-old daughter, Sovereign Bo. Additionally, Usher is dad to Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, 13, from a previous relationship.

The clip began with Usher, clad in a mask and hospital gown, dancing in Goicoechea's hospital room. "This is your dad preparing for your arrival. With a speaker," Goicoechea says in the video. "What am I gonna do with you?"

The video also shows the singer dancing with the doctors and nurses, before his son enters the world. After the baby's checked out by doctors, Usher sweetly holds the newborn as he caresses Goicoechea's face.

Shots of baby Sire follow, as does a look at his giant stuffed animals, before Goicoechea is wheeled out of the hospital to head home with the newborn.

"All I could ask for on my birthday (and on each and every day) is for the safety of my most priceless gifts from GOD," Usher captioned the clip. "I pray for you… ALL. Cinco, Nav, Sové, & Sire. That’s the best birthday gift a man could ask for."

Goicoechea also marked Usher's birthday, sharing photos of him along with a sweet message on Instagram.

"Babyyyy Daddyyyyy!!! Like I said in the beginning… We have the most potent version of THC! Trust, Honesty and communication," she began. "I’m honored to have spent the last few years together and growing our family."

"You deserve your flowers everyday if I’m asked not just on your Birthday! Don’t nobody have heart like you. You The Goat, The King. The Light and Love of my life!" she continued. "Can’t wait to spend many more with you! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday!"

When ET spoke with Usher in May, he opened up about how the timing of Sovereign Bo's arrival was perfect for his family.

"Man, my boys are really enjoying having another girl in the house," he said. "Me and Jen are very, very happy to celebrate this period in life. Sovereign was really, like, the silver lining for us [in the pandemic], and for a lot of people who had new babies this year. There's been a lot of loss, so really happy to just be celebrating life."