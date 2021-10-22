Watch Zendaya's Reaction When Timothée Chalamet Calls Tom Holland Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Busted! Though Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their reported real-life romance primarily private, the 25-year-old Dune star did get a bit of playful teasing from her co-star, Timothée Chalamet, about the rumored relationship.

Taking a BFF quiz for Buzzfeed, 25-year-old Chalamet and Zendaya answered questions about one another, including their "biggest celebrity crush."

"Easy," Chalamet said of Zendaya with a grin, looking at the camera, "Tom Holland."

Zendaya looked down, and seemed to blush as she laughed at her co-star's comment about her rumored boyfriend.

As for Chalamet, Zendaya admitted, "I don't actually know. Maybe that's a secret on purpose!"

Zendaya got some payback when the pals started talking about each other's middle names. Chalamet's is "Hal," prompting Zendaya to crack up.

"I'm sorry, I can't get over the fact that that's your middle name," she said, laughing.

"Hal Chal," Chalamet joked. "It goes French, American, French. Mom and Dad, you f**ked me up!"

Zendaya recently opened up about Holland for InStyle.

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man," she said of her rumored boyfriend and co-star. "It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."

"And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist. Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting," she added. "He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."