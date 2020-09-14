'Watchmen' Tops 2020 TCA Awards Winners

Is this an early preview of the Primetime Emmys on Sunday? Watchmen was the top winner at the 2020 TCA Awards, which are voted upon by members of the Television Critics Association. HBO's limited series took home four trophies, including Program of the Year and Individual Achievement in Drama for Regina King.

Schitt's Creek also had a lot to celebrate, winning two awards to send off the Pop TV comedy in style: Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Individual Achievement in Comedy for Catherine O'Hara.

Other big winners include Netflix's Cheer for Outstanding Achievement in Reality, ESPN's Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information and Succession for Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was also named the recipient of the career achievement award "for his unparalleled legacy as one of television’s most enduring and best-loved personalities."

Additionally, the original Star Trek earned the coveted Heritage Award, "in recognition of the groundbreaking series which brought the future to life -- illustrating a unique vision that is equal parts hopeful and cautious as it explored issues such as bigotry, religion, politics, sexism and human rights through timeless stories of love, war, intrigue and adventure in outer space -- with the help of a strong cast that was among the first to feature an African-American in a significant leading role."

Check out the full list of winners below.

Individual Achievement in Drama

Regina King, WATCHMEN (HBO)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop TV)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

THE LAST DANCE (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming

CHEER (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

MOLLY OF DENALI (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW (HBO)

Outstanding New Program

WATCHMEN (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie, Miniseries, or Special

WATCHMEN (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

SUCCESSION (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop TV)

Program of the Year

WATCHMEN (HBO)

Career Achievement

Alex Trebek

Heritage Award

STAR TREK (CBS)

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.