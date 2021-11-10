Wendy Williams Shares Update on Her Health Amid Talk Show Absence

Wendy Williams is speaking to her fans directly. The 57-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Monday to share information about her health amid her absence from The Wendy Williams Show.

"HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!" Williams began her post. "As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready."

"I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there," she continued of the celebs who have filled in, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Sherri Shepherd and Michael Rapaport. "I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back."

Williams concluded her note by thanking one more important group.

"Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!" Williams wrote. "You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching."

Williams has yet to host an episode of season 14 of The Wendy Williams Show.

Then, in October, the show announced that its titular host was still struggling with health issues due to her Graves' disease and her thyroid condition.

"Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis," the show posted on Instagram. "She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

"We want her health to be her top priority," the statement continued. "As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair."

The Wendy Williams Show announced earlier this month that Williams would not be returning to the talk show in November. Upcoming guest hosts include Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, and Steve Wilkos.