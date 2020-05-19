Wendy Williams Taking a Hiatus From Her Daytime Talk Show to Deal With Symptoms of Graves' Disease

Wendy Williams is taking some time off from her daytime talk show to deal with health concerns related to Graves' disease.

Williams, who has been filming her show remotely from her home in New York City, has been experiencing symptoms of her illness, which she first revealed she had back in 2018.

"Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue," a rep for the host said in a statement to ET on Monday. "In consultation with her doctor, and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment."

"We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows," the rep added. "More updates on a return date will follow."

Williams has been forced to take time off from her show before due to symptoms of Graves' disease. In February 2018, shortly after revealing her diagnosis, Williams told her viewers she was going to need a break to handle her illness.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease is "an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones."

"My thyroid, my hyper thyroid is attached to Graves’ disease. Graves’ disease squeezes the muscles behind your eyeballs," Williams shared during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

She went on to describe the symptoms at the time, explaining that it felt like "birds swimming around my head, like a cartoon… Like I'm constantly high -- but not high."

At the time, Williams announced that her doctors had requested she take three weeks of vacation. It's unclear at this time how long Williams' hiatus will last.

For more on The Wendy Williams Show's new at-home format, see the video below.