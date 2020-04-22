'Westworld' Renewed by HBO for Season 4

You haven't escaped Westworld just yet.

HBO announced on Wednesday that the Emmy-winning series will return for a fourth season of dystopian drama and A.I. mysteries. Westworld's eight-episode third season -- which stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright and more -- is currently airing.

"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said in a statement. "We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next."

Where indeed, considering season 3 left the parks behind for the real world, adding the likes of Aaron Paul and Lena Waithe to the cast as Dolores (Wood) attempts to infiltrate the nefarious Incite organization and bring it down from the inside.

"I feel like this season unfolds in a way that's less like, 'Here's a surprise! And here's a surprise! And here's a surprise!' And more like, all the surprises are saved for the finale," Wood told ET of season 3. "Not all of them, it's still Westworld -- we still have surprises, but the finale was the big shock for me. That was when the big bomb dropped."

No word yet on when Westworld's fourth season will arrive.