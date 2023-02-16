What Is Frontotemporal Dementia? Understanding Bruce Willis' Diagnosis

After stepping back from acting last year when it was revealed that he was dealing with aphasia, Bruce Willis' neurological ailment has now progressed.

Bruce's wife, Emma, ex-wife, Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, shared a joint statement Thursday, announcing that the celebrated movie star's condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

"As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," the statement read. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update."

So what exactly is frontotemporal dementia, and how does it manifest in those dealing with the condition?

The term refers to a broad array of neurological disorders resulting from the degeneration of the temporal or frontal lobes of the brain. The illness, while often confused with or associated with Alzheimer's, is distinct, and significantly different.

According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, the "progression of symptoms -- in behavior, language, and/or movement -- varies by individual." However, FTD "brings an inevitable decline in functioning" and the rate of progression "varies from 2 to over 20 years."

"The nerve cell damage caused by frontotemporal dementia leads to loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language," the Alzheimer's Association explains. "There are a number of different diseases that cause frontotemporal degeneration. The two most prominent are 1) a group of brain disorders involving the protein tau and 2) a group of brain disorders involving the protein called TDP43. For reasons that are not yet known, these two groups have a preference for the frontal and temporal lobes that cause dementia."

There are two primary types of FTD -- behavior variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD), which causes sometimes drastic changes in a person's behavior and personality, and primary progressive aphasia (PPA), which can dramatically impact a person's writing ability, language comprehension and communication.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, "Frontotemporal degeneration is inherited in about a third of all cases. Genetic counseling and testing are available now in individuals with family histories of frontotemporal degeneration. There are no known risk factors for any frontotemporal degeneration except for a family history or a similar disorder."

Unfortunately, there is no cure for FTD, although medication and treatment can be employed to slow the progression of the disease.

The joint statement released by Willis' family explained, "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," the statement added. "For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.

The family concluded the statement by saying, "Bruce has always found joy in life -- and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."