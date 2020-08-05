What to Stream This Weekend: 'Dead to Me' on Netflix, 'High Fidelity' on Hulu, 'Twilight' and More!

Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

Sit back, relax and get ready for some brand-new content available to stream this weekend!

Over on the TV side of things, get ready for double trouble because Mark Ruffalois playing twins in the new HBO drama I Know This Much Is True. If you're in the mood to choose your own adventure, you're in luck, because Netflix is bringing us a brand-new interactive special. And if you're looking for a show that's going to also help you craft an amazing Spotify playlist, don't miss High Fidelity on Hulu!

Plus, in honor of Stephenie Meyer's news about the release of her new book Midnight Sun, we're rewinding back to 2008 with Twilight and taking a look at the film that made Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner household names. (Were you Team Edward or Team Jacob?)

Keep scrolling for your go-list guide of what to stream the weekend of May 8, 2020.

MOVIES TO STREAM

Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (2020)

Where to Watch: Available May 12 on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Holy, Schmidt! Ellie Kemperis back as the most endearing character on our screens, but this time, Kimmy is starring in an all-new choose-your-own-adventure special. This interactive movie brings back all our favorite faces -- yesss, evenJon Hamm! -- as well as plenty of new surprises. The premise: Days before Kimmy’s dream wedding to a British prince, played by Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, she finds out that the reverend -- who held her hostage in a bunker for decades -- actually has another secret bunker full of women. Now it’s up to Kimmy to save the day, with a smile of course.

Capone (2020)

Where to Watch: Available May 12 on Digital.

Why We Love It: We love a comeback story and Capone could be just that for director Josh Trank. The Chronicle director makes his return after 2015’s much-disdained Fantastic Four with this new passion project. Tom Hardy stars in the biographical crime flick as notorious gangster Al Capone, following his final days as he succumbs to dementia after an 11-year stint in prison.

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Where to Watch: Available now on Hulu.

Why We Love It: While documentaries have been on trend lately (see: Tiger King), Spaceship Earth delves into a often-forgotten and quirky blip in early '90s history known as Biosphere 2. The experiment placed eight volunteers in a self-engineered replica of Earth’s ecosystem, where they remained isolated and quarantined for two years. The project was a media circus at the time (one that inspired the Pauly Shore comedy Bio-Dome), but director Matt Wolf seeks to uncover an unbiased truth about the experiment using archival footage, new interviews with its subjects, and quite a few surprising cameos.

TV SHOWS TO STREAM

HBO

I Know This Much Is True

Where to Watch: Series premieres May 10 on HBO.

Why We Love It: If you love Mark Ruffalo -- who doesn't?! -- then this is the show for you, because, guess what? He’s playing TWINS. Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, the series centers on Dominick trying to look out for his schizophrenic brother, Thomas, after he's committed to a mental health facility. Here’s what’s really wild about this series: Mark shot the first 17 weeks of the series as Dominick and then production shut down for 6 weeks so that Mark could gain 30 pounds to play Thomas. This series will definitely win Mark an Emmy or a Globe -- but it’s not exactly a light quarantine binge.

Dead to Me

Where to Watch: Season 2 is now available on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Pour a glass of chardonnay and get ready to reunite with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-- aka our favorite dysfunctional, murderous besties! Season 2 of the hit Netflix series is finally here and it’s exactly what you need to help you through the rest of this social distancing rut. Jen and Judy are hilariously trying to cover up the murder of Steve -- aka James Marsden -- and all we can say is you won’t believe how this season ends!

Reno 911! Revival

Where to Watch: Reno 911! is available on Quibi, while seasons 1-6 are available to stream on ComedyCentral.com.

Why We Love It: After more than 10 years away, it’s time for some new boot goofin’ as the most incompetent police force of all time makes their return in the Reno 911! 12-episode revival on Quibi. Not only are Lt. Jim Dangle’s shorts back for season 7, but so are original cast members Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough and Carlos Alazraqui.

IF YOU LIKE THAT… WATCH THIS!

Hulu

If you like... the straight-to-camera cheekiness of Fleabag (Amazon Prime) and the refreshingly realistic breakup drama from Someone Great (Netflix) watch High Fidelity on Hulu!

Where to Watch: Season 1 is now available on Hulu.

Why We Love It: You may have heard of High Fidelity -- the book or the 2000 movie starring John Cusack-- but this new gender-flipped Hulu series starringZoë Kravitzis like a great album you never want to end. There’s sensational music in every episode thanks to executive music producer Questlove, andRussian Dollstar Natasha Lyonne even directed an episode. Plus, here’s a fun-fact for you: Zoë’s mom Lisa Bonet also starred in the movie High Fidelity!

If you like... the animation style and comedy of Adventure Time mixed with the the mind-melting conversations from Rick & Morty, watch The Midnight Gospel on Netflix.

Where to Watch: Season 1 is now available on Netflix.

Why We Love It:The Midnight Gospel potentially holds answers to life’s biggest questions. This mind-bending series from Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time) and comedian Duncan Trussell expertly combine podcast interviews and animation, covering topics like life, death, drug use and spiritualism with special guests each episode.

REWIND OF THE WEEK:

Summit Entertainment

Twilight (2008)

Where to Watch: Available on Pluto TV, USA Network, VOD rental or purchase.

Why We Love It: Revisiting the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob era that was 2008 feels like a time capsule moment that can never be replicated. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and fandom as we know it were changed the second Twilight hit the big screen. Though the Catherine Hardwicke–directed vampire love story received mixed reviews when it was released, its opening weekend gross, thanks to its diehard fans, was the highest ever of a female-directed film.