What to Stream This Weekend to Feed Your '90s Nostalgia

The '90s were a simpler time, full of incredible fashion, groovy animation and iconic sitcoms. With the heat of summer in full swing and the coronavirus still lurking, there's never been a better time to settle in to enjoy some of the best content the decade has to offer.

Whether you're in the mood to gawk at Cher Horowitz's closet in Clueless, watch Michael Jordan's antics with the Looney Tunes gang, or revisit the show that made Will Smith a star, there are plenty of options to transport you to the '90s.

Paramount Pictures

Clueless (1995)

Where to Watch: Clueless is available to stream on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Who doesn't love Clueless? (or Cher Horowitz's amazing closet?!) To celebrate the fact that this '90s classic turns 25 this year, take a look back at the movie that had your childhood totally buggin'.

ET recently spoke to Alicia Silverstone, and the 43-year-old actress dished on her favorite lines from the film.

"It's not my line, but I love when Brittany Murphy says, 'You're a virgin who can't drive,'" she shared. "In my life, sometimes for fun, to make myself laugh, I'll say, 'Oops! My bad.' I really like, 'Well, you see how picky I am about my shoes and they only go on my feet.'"

Warner Bros.

Space Jam (1996)

Where to Stream: Space Jam is available to rent on digital.

Why We Love It: Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes team up for a classic '90s delight that went on to become the highest-grossing basketball film of all time. Born out of a Nike commercial featuring the NBA legend and Bugs Bunny, the beloved flick served as Bugs' girlfriend, Lola Bunny's, Looney Tunes debut. Now's the perfect time to revisit the flick, as a sequel starring LeBron James is due out next summer.

NBC/Warner Bros.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996)

Where to Stream: Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on HBO Max.

Why We Love It: Start planning how you're going to be chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool when the show that made Will Smith a star lands on streaming later this month. Carlton's iconic dance, the heartfelt moments, and the throwback fashions are all reasons to revisit the classic sitcom. Before you get sucked into the magical world of Bel-Air, though, you should know that the infamous house in the opening credits isn’t actually located in Bel-Air -- it's located in the neighboring Brentwood area.

