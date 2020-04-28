x
What's Leaving Hulu in May 2020

Watch Zombieland, Good Will Hunting and Spider-Man on Hulu while you still can. While a bunch of new titles are premiering on the streaming service in May, several popular titles are leaving at the end of the month, which means if you're hoping to stream them on the platform, you'd better do so soon.

50/50, Up in the Air and Free Willy 1 through 3 are among the titles leaving at the end of May, as well as Megamind, which will have a short run on the platform after debuting on May 1.

Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in May, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in May, new on Netflix in May, and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.

May 31

The Book of Eli
The Cooler
Danny Roane: First Time Director 
Deck the Halls 
The Descent 
The Descent: Part 2
Eyes of an Angel
50/50
Free Willy 
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home 
Free Willy 3: The Rescue 
Furry Vengeance 
Gator 
Good Morning, Killer 
Good Will Hunting 
Hide 
Hornet's Nest 
Innocent 
Kinsey 
Leap Year 
Major League II 
Man on a Ledge 
Megamind 
Misery
Natural Born Killers 
Night of the Living Dead 
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection 
Notes on a Scandal 
Richard the Lionheart 
Ricochet 
Righteous Kill 
Silent Tongue
Silent Witness
Spider-Man
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Swingers
Tendernes
Up in the Air
Waiting to Exhale 
Zombieland

