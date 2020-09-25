Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Stands Now

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West may be dedicating their time to different projects, but they're still dedicating themselves to their marriage. A source tells ET that following the pair's recent relationship rough patch, they "continue to support one another and work on their marriage."

One look at Kim's social media accounts, and it's clear she's got a lot on her plate. The reality star's Instagram is filled with posts promoting her new fragrance, new SKIMS collection and cute snaps of her kids. On top of that, ET's source notes Kim is still studying to become a lawyer. Kanye, meanwhile, is "focusing on his work and creating change in the music and fashion world," the source says.

"The couple still makes time for one another when they can, but they aren’t strangers to spending periods of time apart because they’re both so busy," the source adds. "Couples go through up and downs but Kim and Kanye have love for one another that others can’t always see.”

A source told ET in August that Kim and Kanye were taking time off from their careers to work through their relationship issues. The rapper's controversial political rally in South Carolina in late July and his subsequent Twitter storm of since-deleted comments about his wife and her family led to Kim making a public statement about her husband's mental health, and a plea for privacy and understanding. Kanye also issued a public apology to her.

After reconnecting in Wyoming, Kim and Kanye took their four kids -- 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm -- on a family trip to the Dominican Republic.

"Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family," the source shared. "They spent time out of the country together and are back in the States continuing their vacation. Kim and Kanye love one another and want to work on saving their marriage."

According to the source, the time off was beneficial. "The couple has had time to spend with their kids as well as discuss their future and what that looks like without anyone else getting involved," the source said. "They need time off the grid until they have things figured out."

