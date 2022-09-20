Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.

The two youngsters, who are sixth and seventh in line to the British royal throne behind their father, were home in Montecito, California, while their parents were in the United Kingdom.

ET has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to return to California imminently to be reunited with their children.

On Monday, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET's Kevin Frazier in London, "I think we'll probably see the Sussexes on their way back to America very soon. Of course, their children are over there."

It's been a long time away from their kids for Harry and Meghan, who arrived in Manchester, England, earlier this month ahead of the One Young World Summit, which the couple attended on Sept. 5, three days before Her Majesty's death at the age of 96.

They have remained in the U.K. amid the ongoing events surrounding the queen's death. Harry and Meghan reunited with his older brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, outside of Windsor Castle to greet mourners. The brothers also participated in a touching vigil as the queen's coffin was lying-in-state at Westminster Hall over the weekend. Harry and Meghan then attended the queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Harry walked in the processional behind the coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. Meghan rode in a car behind the processional with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The couple then returned to the site of their 2018 royal wedding at St. George's Chapel for the committal service for the queen's coffin.

Though Archie and Lilibet, who is named after her late great-grandmother, were not in attendance during the events surrounding the queen's funeral, their older cousins, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were on full display throughout the day on Monday. In fact, Charlotte sat next to her uncle at St. George's Chapel after Prince William invited the Sussexes to sit in the same pew as his family.

It's been an emotional time for the royal family following the death of the queen. William and Harry's father, King Charles III, has become the new sovereign and was clearly emotional throughout the funeral. A source tells ET that he has returned to Balmoral Castle, where his mother died, for some "private time" following the funeral.

