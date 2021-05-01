Whitney Port Announces Pregnancy Loss After Suffering Previous Miscarriage

Whitney Port is opening up about a painful loss. The reality TV star took to social media on Monday to share that she'd suffered a miscarriage again.

"Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one," Port began in a post on Instagram. "We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy."

Port explained that she and husband Tim Rosenman weren't sure if they still wanted to go through with the video series, given the circumstances.

"I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain," wrote Port, who has been very open in the past about the emotional turmoil she went through after suffering a miscarriage in July 2019.

"However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation," she wrote. "Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all."

Port continued, "I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again."

The former The Hills: New Beginnings star went on to explain that she and her husband decided to create their vlog series, and document their situation.

"I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this," Port shared. "I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do."

"So here’s our story... We ended up putting the footage into 5 mini episodes and plan to post one a day, today- Friday," she continued, linking to the first in the series, posted to YouTube.

In a series of title cards at the start of the video, Port explained, "A few months ago Timmy and I found out I was pregnant. We were so happy. I was sure I was having a girl, and connected to that idea and feeling immediately. We had also just closed on a small house that we were going to renovate, and thought it would be fun to share both stories with you guys. Sadly, I love the pregnancy. After a lot of consideration, we decided to still make the videos."

Port -- who shares a 3-year-old son, Sonny, with Rosenman -- opened up last September, during the season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings, about her previous miscarriage, and how much it hurt her emotionally.

"The grief is all-consuming," she said. "It’s all you can think about. It’s like a death is happening inside your body, and you’re also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can’t really be sad in front of them, and you’re just confused if your feelings are okay [or] if they’re too dramatic."

"The thought of the death of something that you haven’t met yet … it feels silly, but it’s not, because it’s you,” Port also said during the episode. “It’s a part of the love you have with your husband and it’s just heartbreaking."

