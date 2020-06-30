Why Adele Fans Are Convinced She's Dating Rapper Skepta

Is love in the air for Adele? Many fans seem to think that the celebrated artist has sparked a romance with rapper Skepta, and are presenting what they claim is evidence to back up their relationship speculation.

Over the weekend, the "Hello" singer and the British rapper exchanged some seemingly flirty messages on Instagram, which sent fans into a frenzy.

Adele shared a pair of snapshots of herself on Saturday, as she watched her 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival performance on TV in her living room. In one pic, the 15-time GRAMMY winner donned the same dark, long-sleeved gown she wore at the concert four years earlier.

In the comments under the post, Skepta cryptically wrote, "Finally got your Instagram password lol." While fans were confused by the comment, it seems Adele understood and responded with a wink emoji and a heart emoji that set the rumor mill on fire.

Fans took to Twitter to address the latest development in their long-rumored romance -- which began as far back as October 2019 -- and nearly everyone seemed to be on board with the idea of them dating. Some seemed almost overly excited about the possibility.



Other fans, however, just liked the idea that the duo might be messing with fans for fun, or suggested that they could even be collaborating on a song.

ET has reached out to their reps for comment on the romance rumors.

Meanwhile, Skepta has been very open about his friendship with the singer in the past. In an interview with ES Magazine in November 2016, the rapper said, "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check."

"She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame," he said, explaining how Adele has helped him navigate the challenges of life in the media spotlight. "She’s the biggest artist in the world, bro, and you do not see her in the papers [every day]."