Why Fans Think Demi Lovato's '15 Minutes' Song Is About Her Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato opens up about her life in the incredibly autobiographical new album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over. The 28-year-old singer covers topics from her substance abuse struggles and 2018 overdose to her eating disorder.

In her song, "15 Minutes," Lovato sings about a bitter breakup, and the lyrics have fans wondering if she's talking about her broken engagement to 29-year-old actor Max Ehrich.

"Changed your colors so fast/Tried to turn my friends into friends of the past," Lovato sings. "Always puttin' you first/Could've been your future but you didn't even care about me like that."

The song goes on to state that the ex she's singing about was "looking for 15 minutes."

"Ain't goodbye but it's good riddance," Lovato croons.

But it's one particular line in "15 Minutes" that fans seem to think is calling out Ehrich. "Prayin' in Malibu, prayin' in Malibu, how could you, how could you?" she sings. "Prayin' in Malibu, prayin' in Malibu, I hope it saved you."

Shortly after the two split, Ehrich was photographed by paparazzi sitting on a beach in Malibu with his hands pressed together in prayer. On Friday, fans called out the images online, comparing them to the lyrics.

In the iTunes editor's notes, which feature Lovato's thoughts on each of her new songs, she gives the shortest explanation for "15 Minutes."

"Crickets," Lovato writes. "Is that an answer?"

Lovato and Ehrich first got together in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic before getting engaged in July. Just two months later, they broke off their engagement, and Ehrich made several very public comments about his ex, including claiming that he'd found out about their split from a tabloid story.

In her new YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, the singer opens up about their breakup.

"Honestly, what happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do," she admits. "I realized as time went on that I didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to."

Lovato adds of Ehrich's response to their split, "I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done."